Lighthouse Resources Cleared To Solicit Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Friday gave Utah-based Lighthouse Resources Inc. the go-ahead to solicit votes on its Chapter 11 plan, with certain stakeholders cautioning there may be disputes that need to be hashed out before the plan can be confirmed. During a brief hearing conducted virtually, Lighthouse's counsel told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that stakeholders had worked out issues before the hearing related to the Chapter 11 disclosure statement and procedures to solicit creditors' votes on the plan. "This was all the result of hard work and a lot of cooperation from everyone on this phone call," Lighthouse attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS