NY Trial Court Rule Changes Will Streamline Civil Practice

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Since their creation in 1993, the rules of the Commercial Division of the New York Supreme Court have been developed and refined by judges and practitioners to pursue the twin goals of cost containment and fair adjudication. Accordingly, the Commercial Division has become an efficient and effective tribunal that is highly sought after to adjudicate complex civil business disputes. In fact, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks stated recently in Administrative Order No. AO/270/2020 that "through the work of the Commercial Division Advisory Council — a committee of commercial practitioners, corporate in-house counsel and jurists devoted to the Division's excellence — the Commercial Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS