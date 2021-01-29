Trimmed Suit Over $2B Presidio Sale Moves On In Chancery

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday trimmed but sent toward trial a suit by a proposed shareholder class action asserting that technology services firm Presidio Inc. was unfairly sold for $2.1 billion to a private equity firm in 2019 due to pressure from its controlling shareholder. In a 116-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster let private equity giant Apollo Global Management LLC off the hook for breach of fiduciary claims but let stand claims asserted against Presidio Chairman and CEO Robert Cagnazzi, private equity firm BC Partners Advisors LP and financial adviser LionTree Advisors LLC. Cagnazzi faces a claim of...

