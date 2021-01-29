After Outcry, Mass. Pot Biz Drops Equity Suit Against City

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Massachusetts pot shop chain Revolutionary Clinics dropped its lawsuit challenging a city ordinance that gives a leg up to minority-owned businesses, a move coming days after an industry group scrapped a similar suit after public outcry. Revolutionary Clinics, which also goes by Rev, said in a statement Thursday that it still believes that Cambridge's two-year moratorium on non-minority-owned dispensaries is flawed, but it is dropping its suit to focus on helping build "impactful equity programs." The dismissal has not been docketed, but a Cambridge spokesman confirmed that Rev is dropping the suit. "Rev firmly believes that the best remedies are developed...

