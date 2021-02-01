FisherBroyles Adds 3 Faegre Drinker Partners In Chicago

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:02 AM EST) -- FisherBroyles LLP has nabbed three corporate partners from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP's Chicago office, as the cloud-based law firm continues to bulk up during the coronavirus pandemic, it announced Monday. Partners Andrew Geier, Nicholas Isaacson and Kelley Smith have joined the firm along with a senior paralegal from Faegre Drinker. Since the new year began, FisherBroyles has added seven partners, with others joining from Miami, Atlanta and London, according to the firm's global corporate managing partner Michael Pierson. "The three partners who are joining us in Chicago bolster the firm's existing deep bench of lawyers who are practicing in...

