FDIC Fines Apple Bank $12.5M Over AML Compliance

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- New York's Apple Bank for Savings has agreed to pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. a $12.5 million civil penalty for allegedly violating the federal Bank Secrecy Act and failing to fully institute a promised anti-money laundering compliance program. In a Dec. 21 order made public Friday alongside all of the FDIC's other enforcement actions from December, the agency said Apple Bank would have to pay the multimillion-dollar sum for violating provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act, a law aimed at keeping criminals from using U.S. financial institutions in service of illegal endeavors. The alleged offenses spanned more than four years...

