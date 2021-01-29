Frozen Shrimp Duty Calculations Raise Indian Cos.' Ire

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A dozen Indian frozen shrimp companies filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade, alleging that the U.S. unreasonably disregarded certain sales information in favor of its own data while calculating an anti-dumping tariff. The companies argued in their Thursday suit that the U.S. Department of Commerce was required to use Z.A. Sea Foods Private Limited's Vietnamese sales activities to assess duties against over 180 frozen warm-water shrimp companies. Instead, the department "deviated" from internal regulation, ignored the data and relied on a constructed value to arrive at 3.06% duties. "Given that adequate information regarding ZA Sea Foods' Vietnam export...

