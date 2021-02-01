Commerce Tags Vietnamese Copper Pipes With 8% Duty

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped Vietnamese copper pipe exports with an 8% duty Monday after preliminarily finding that the products are being dumped onto the U.S. market at less than fair value. The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a similar finding in August, determining that the Vietnamese imports were likely causing competitive harm to U.S. pipe producers. In June, the American Copper Tube Coalition, which represents U.S. producers, petitioned Commerce to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into seamless refined copper pipes and tubes from Vietnam. The petition alleged that "unfairly traded imports have caused material injury — and threaten continued future...

