Mexican Wire Mesh Prices Likely Unfair, Commerce Reports

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday it has made a preliminary determination that steel wire mesh from Mexico is likely being unfairly subsidized and dumped, with a final decision expected later this year. The estimated weighted-average dumping margin for Aceromex SA de CV and other companies is 23.67%, while for Deacero SAPI de CV the margin is 152.68%, the agency said in its early decision. "Commerce will direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to suspend liquidation of entries of subject merchandise ... entered, or withdrawn from warehouse, for consumption on or after the date of publication of this notice in...

