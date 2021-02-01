Malaysian Silicon Hit With Import Duties Amid Larger Probe

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has determined that silicon metal exports from Malaysia are being dumped into the U.S. market and assigned them a preliminary duty rate of 7.21%. In a notice published Monday in the Federal Register, Commerce said it will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits at the assigned rate. Commerce's preliminary determination comes as part of a broader investigation into silicon imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan. These countries produce significant quantities of silicon alloys, with Iceland housing the world's second-largest ferrosilicon plant. The department made preliminary determinations that Bosnia and...

