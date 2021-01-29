Cannabis Bill Roundup: Pot For Pets In Rhode Island

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island lawmaker introduced a bill to expand access to medical marijuana to domestic pets, while New Jersey lawmakers continue to work through the details of how to legalize the plant for domestic humans. Here are some of the cannabis reform bills Law360 is keeping its eye on. In Alabama, lawmakers refiled a bill Wednesday to create a medical cannabis program, after a similar bill passed the state Senate in March but never made its way out of the House. S.B. 46 would create an 11-person Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the program and levy a 9% tax on...

