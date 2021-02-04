Prax Group Parent Sued For $4M Over Refinery Deal

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 5:30 PM GMT) -- A commodities trading company is suing the parent company of Prax Group for $4 million at a London court after it agreed to provide funding for the oil giant to buy a refinery but discovered that it had allegedly held secret talks with another funder. Mercuria Energy Trading SA said in a claim at the High Court, dated Jan. 12 but only now made public, that State Oil Ltd., the Prax Group parent, had breached its contract for the purchase of a large oil refinery in Lincolnshire, eastern England. The trading company claims that State Oil, which imports and supplies automotive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS