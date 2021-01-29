5th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Mogul's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit found Friday that a lower court correctly tossed a whistleblower suit from Robert Moody Jr., the son of a Texas business mogul, against American National Insurance Co., finding that Moody cannot allege retaliation since he was never an employee with the insurer. A three-judge panel said Moody failed to state a claim under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which only protects an employee against retaliation by their employer. And since he was never employed by the insurer, Moody cannot accuse the company of retaliation following his reports that the company's directors misled shareholders. Moody is the president of insurance agency...

