11th Circ. Backs 14-Year Sentence For Investment Fraudster

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- A South Florida business executive's conviction and 14-year prison sentence for conspiracy and mail fraud can stand, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled, after concluding an informant's recordings were properly played for jurors. In an unpublished opinion released Friday, a three-judge panel found that Thomas Michael White, who founded residential moving services broker First Call Ventures LLC, didn't convince it that his indictment had been handed up outside the statute of limitations nor that there was insufficient evidence to convict him. A jury convicted White in December 2018 on a single count of conspiracy and four counts of mail fraud. Prosecutors argued...

