Pepsi Truck Driver Filed ADA Suit Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday dismissed a PepsiCo Inc. truck driver's disability discrimination suit against the beverage maker, saying the aggrieved worker filed his complaint two months too late. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese said he wouldn't consider waiving the missed deadline for James Byrd Jr.'s suit, which accused PepsiCo Inc. of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act when it allegedly denied Byrd accommodations for a digestive condition. Byrd leveled a pro-se complaint against PepsiCo in Ohio state court Aug. 3, 2020, 153 days after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued him a right-to-sue notice — and well...

