DOL Ends Program Letting Employers Disclose Violations

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is ending a controversial Trump-era program that let employers potentially avoid litigation and having to pay penalties and damages by self-reporting minimum wage and overtime violations, the agency announced Friday. In a statement, the DOL said that it was ending its Payroll Audit Independent Determination program, effective immediately, and that it already provided outreach and resources to help employers understand how to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act. Those other resources were "sufficient for helping employers comply without relieving them of their legal obligations, and ensure that workers understand their rights," the DOL said in the...

