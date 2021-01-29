Freshfields To Pay $12M To Settle German Cum-Ex Probe

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has agreed to pay €10 million ($12.1 million) to German fiscal authorities as part of a settlement of a probe into the German firm's involvement in the European cum-ex tax evasion scandal and its work for Maple Bank, it confirmed Friday. Freshfields is making the payment voluntarily and has not acknowledged guilt or liability as part of the agreement, which is the result of "constructive dialogue" with the Frankfurt General Public Prosecutor's Office, which was examining the firm's role in share transactions carried out by the bank, the firm said in a statement. "It is a further step...

