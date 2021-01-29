Crime Victim Gets Immigration Case Reopened, 1st Circ. Rules

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has found that the immigration appeals court failed to properly handle a visa applicant's motion to reopen his case and ignored its own precedent when subsequently denying the motion, remanding the applicant's case back to an immigration judge for consideration of his underlying visa petition. In an opinion issued Thursday, a three-judge panel found that the Board of Immigration Appeals should have considered precedential factors in Carlos Antonio Granados Benitez's case from the Board's 2012 decision in the Matter of Sanchez Sosa, which governs a visa applicant's eligibility for relief. Granados Benitez, a victim of a crime in...

