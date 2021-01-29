Justices Seek Response In American Axle's IP Eligibility Row

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court wants Neapco Holdings LLC to respond to American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s request for the justices to review a bitterly divided Federal Circuit decision invalidating an American Axle car drive shaft patent for claiming only a natural law. The high court on Friday requested a response by March 1 from Neapco, which American Axle had accused of infringing its patent on a method of making automobile drive shafts with liners to reduce noise and vibrations. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed at the end of 2020, American Axle said that mechanical inventions like its device...

