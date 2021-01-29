3rd Circ. Says Dr. Didn't Need Successors' Ages For Bias Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A former orthopedic surgeon at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital did not have to allege the exact ages of his replacements to get his federal age discrimination suit past an initial motion to dismiss, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. Zeferino Martinez's complaint that the central Pennsylvania hospital run by UPMC Susquehanna had replaced him with two "significantly younger" people was a factual allegation that the district court should have accepted as true at the early stages of the case, with discovery later on confirming or denying whether there was actually an age gap to support his claim of discrimination,...

