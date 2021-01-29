Full Fed. Circ. Told State Universities Immune From IPR

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A group that represents public universities urged the full Federal Circuit on Friday to overturn a decision that sovereign immunity doesn't shield patents owned by state universities from inter partes review, saying the holding "poses a risk to educational institutions across the country." The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, an advocacy group for hundreds of higher education institutions, requested leave to file an amicus brief in support of a petition for en banc rehearing that the University of Texas filed in early January. UT is challenging a Federal Circuit panel's December decision that state universities cannot invoke the sovereign immunity they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS