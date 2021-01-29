Racial Slur In Work Potluck Chat Can't Sustain Calif. Bias Case

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- A California appeals court declined to kickstart a Black physician's race bias case against a medical clinic on Friday, finding the "minor, occasional incidents" she faced, including a co-worker texting a racial slur in a group chat about a potluck, don't add up to a lawsuit. Among other harassment Vivi R. Stafford claimed she encountered while working for Avenal Community Health Center in 2017, she said a co-worker used the N-word in a group chat with her and other colleagues when responding to a message about a dish that someone said they would bring to a potluck, followed by emojis expressing...

