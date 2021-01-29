NJ Justices Won't Second-Guess Revival Of J&J Talc Cases

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court's decision to revive a pair of lawsuits by women alleging Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products caused them to develop ovarian cancer, according to an order made public Friday. The justices denied the petition for review by the personal care products powerhouse, which is facing multicounty litigation by consumers who say they developed ovarian cancer or mesothelioma from asbestos in talcum powder. In the two suits that will proceed, the state Appellate Division ruled in August that now-retired Superior Court Judge Nelson C. Johnson tossed the cases after improperly...

