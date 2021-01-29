Medical Waste Disposer To Pay $600K Over Air Quality Claims

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The operator of a Utah medical waste incinerator on Friday agreed to pay a $600,000 penalty and spend $2 million on low-emission school buses to end allegations that it had violated limits on nitrogen oxides. Stericycle Inc. entered into a proposed settlement with the federal government over allegations that its North Salt Lake facility emitted too much nitrogen oxides, a precursor to ozone pollution, and didn't comply with reporting requirements, among other issues, according to court documents. "In addition to NOx reductions at the facility, the settlement requires Stericycle to replace old, high-emitting school buses for a local school district, providing...

