Revolving Door Roundup: Trump US Attys Return To BigLaw

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A new presidential administration inevitably means that many U.S. attorneys will be looking for their next role, often making the jump to white collar defense in private practice. Since the election in November, several Trump-era top prosecutors have already left the U.S. Department of Justice and landed at prominent law firms around the country, with Gibson Dunn, King & Spalding and others hiring former U.S. attorneys. Here's a look at the latest moves. Nicola Hanna Nicola Hanna Nicola Hanna, who spent the last three years overseeing one of the nation's largest U.S. attorney's offices, the Central District of California, returned to...

