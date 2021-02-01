Idaho Lawmakers Push To Make Legal Pot Unconstitutional

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Idaho lawmakers are pushing for a constitutional amendment that would block any initiative to legalize medical or recreational cannabis in the state. Senate Joint Resolution 101, which was favorably reported out of its second committee on a 6-2 vote on Friday, would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment prohibiting the sale, possession or manufacture of any drug not approved by federal law. In its statement of purpose, the resolution notes that "Neighboring states have legalized controlled substances to the detriment of their children, families and communities. This constitutional amendment prevents the erosion of Idaho statutes which currently control these substances."...

