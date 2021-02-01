Rivkin Radler Adds Ex-NY Medicaid Regulator As Partner

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Rivkin Radler LLP has announced that Robert Hussar, formerly a top regulator with New York State's Medicaid program and most recently a partner at Barclay Damon LLP, has joined the firm's Albany office as a partner focusing on the health care industry and compliance. Hussar, who joined Rivkin Radler on Jan. 20, works in the firm's health services and compliance, investigations and white collar practice areas. He said he was drawn to the firm for the opportunity to build his practice and collaborate with the highly respected attorneys at Rivkin Radler, adding that his experience complements the firm's focus areas....

