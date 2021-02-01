ITC Tells Fed. Circ. To Back Broadcom Patent Ruling

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is asking the Federal Circuit to affirm its decision to clear Toyota and several manufacturers of allegations that they are importing and selling car infotainment systems that infringe Broadcom Corp.'s patented technology. In a response brief filed on Friday, the ITC said that it properly terminated an investigation into Broadcom's allegations that Toyota, Panasonic, Denso Ten Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp. and Pioneer Corp. were making and importing products that infringed its patents. Importantly, the ITC had found that one of the patents on appeal was invalid as obvious, and another failed to meet a technical requirement...

