Gov't Moves For Default Win In FBAR Penalty Case In NJ

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- U.S. government attorneys have asked a New Jersey federal judge for a default judgment against a Garden State resident over unpaid penalties for his alleged failure to report Brazilian bank accounts to the Internal Revenue Service. A default judgment should be entered against Claudio Marcos Silva Bicalho, who hasn't responded to a September complaint seeking nearly $43,000 in unpaid civil penalties for his nonwillful failure to submit a foreign bank and financial accounts form, according to the government. Bicalho, who immigrated to the U.S. from Brazil in 2004, didn't report bank accounts he maintained in Brazil from 2012 through 2015, government...

