EU Asks Court To Resurrect €13B Irish Apple Tax Clawback

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:59 AM EST) -- The European Commission Monday asked the European Union's highest court to reimpose €13 billion ($15.7 billion) in back taxes Ireland allegedly failed to collect from Apple because the country wanted the tech giant's business. The EU's general court made errors of law and breached procedure in ruling last July that Ireland must recover the tax, the commission said in its two-page appeal. The lower court didn't properly consider the role played by the technology giant's Irish branches and head offices in its decision, the document said. The dispute between Apple and the commission centers on tax deals the company reached with...

