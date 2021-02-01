Office-Share Co. Knotel Inc. Opens Ch. 11 In Del. For Sale

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:54 AM EST) -- Global flexible workspace provider Knotel Inc. and 213 affiliates opened a short-fuse Chapter 11 in Delaware, reporting more than $1 billion in liabilities and assets and plans for a stalking horse sale led by an affiliate of real estate venture Newmark Group Inc. Flexible workspace provider Knotel has opened a short-fuse Chapter 11 in Delaware, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home policies for its trouble. (Misha Friedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The New York-headquartered U.S. debtor, which operates sites across the country, asked the court in its case-opening filings late Sunday to approve a Feb. 28 bid deadline and March 2 auction...

