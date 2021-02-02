HMRC Rebuffed On Underground Channels For Scottish Plant

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- The costs of building underground channels to serve a Scottish power plant are deductible capital expenses because the channels don't meet the narrow definition of a tunnel, the U.K. Court of Appeal said in ruling against HM Revenue & Customs. SSE Generation Ltd. could take the expenditures for its power station because the definition of tunnels was narrowly written by Parliament, the court ruled Monday. The definition was limited to structures built for the transportation of people because it had been grouped with associated structures in the law, the court said in finding for the company, a leading provider of renewable energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS