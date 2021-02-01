Hotel Operator Strikes Deal To End EEOC Pay Gap Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 1:35 PM EST) -- Hotel operator Aimbridge Hospitality agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging the company underpaid 25 female guest services representatives at a Courtyard by Marriott in Louisiana. The EEOC and Aimbridge asked U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty on Friday to approve a consent decree calling for Aimbridge to make the payment to compensate a class of workers led by charging party Q'juanisha Benson. Benson had alleged she made $11 per hour while a male employee she supervised made $15.25. "The effect of the practices … has been to deprive Ms. Benson, the female front desk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS