Lathrop Picks Business Manager To Helm IP Practice

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Lathrop GPM LLP announced on Monday that, for the first time in its history, it's turning to a business executive to lead the firm's intellectual property practice, and she will be based in its Boston office. The firm said it has tapped Kate Tompkins for the role, previously held by Lathrop partner and registered patent attorney Sean Coughlin. Tompkins, who most recently served as director of practice management, started with the firm in 2015 as a business development manager, and the firm says she's played "an integral role" at the firm's office in Boston. In its announcement, the firm pointed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS