GSK Blasts Teva's Rehearing Bid In $235M Verdict Fight

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline has urged the Federal Circuit to reject Teva Pharmaceuticals' bid for the full court to reconsider its decision to revive a jury's $235 million verdict in an induced infringement case over a GSK heart failure drug, telling the court its ruling was a "typical review of a properly instructed jury's verdict." In its Friday filing, GSK brushed aside Teva's arguments asking the court to reconsider its October ruling upholding a federal jury's finding that Teva induced doctors to infringe GSK's patented carvedilol drug, Coreg, through the labeling on its carvedilol generic. GSK asserted in its response to Teva's petition for...

