Goodwin Atty Rejoins Wilson Sonsini To Co-Lead M&A Work

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC announced Monday that it lured back a transactions pro who had previously left the firm for Goodwin Procter LLP to serve as co-leader of the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice in California. Michael Russell will head up the practice with partner Robert Ishii in the San Francisco and Palo Alto offices, the firm announced in a release. The Palo Alto-based firm has more than 850 lawyers in offices across the U.S. and abroad. Russell was an associate and then partner in Wilson Sonsini's corporate and securities practice for nearly 18 years when he left in...

