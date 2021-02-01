11th Circ. Senior Judge Peter Fay Dead At 92

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Peter T. Fay of the Eleventh Circuit died on Sunday in Miami, the court announced. He was 92. Born in 1929 in Rochester, New York, Judge Fay served in the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant before starting his law career in private practice as a trial lawyer in 1956. In 1970, President Richard Nixon nominated Judge Fay to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where he served until 1976, when he was nominated to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by President Gerald Ford. In 1981, Judge Fay was reassigned to a...

