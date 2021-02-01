Quinn Emanuel Taps Ex-Alston & Bird Partner For New Office

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced Monday it has brought on a former Alston & Bird LLP partner with antitrust litigation experience to head its new office in Atlanta — the business litigation firm's first workplace in the Southeast. Debra D. Bernstein was tapped to lead the new office, bringing experience in class actions and intellectual property and in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission, according to the firm's announcement. Bernstein has racked up more than $1 billion in settlements for clients. Prior to joining Quinn Emanuel, Bernstein was with Alston & Bird for two decades in the Atlanta...

