Microcap Firms Agree To Arbitrate Part Of Client Theft Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Two microcap securities firms have agreed to arbitrate their claims against a law firm and several other entities they accused of scheming to swipe proprietary information to sabotage them, steal their customers and start competing businesses, according to filings in Florida federal court. On Monday, U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. granted a joint motion filed earlier in the day by plaintiffs Alpine Securities Corp. and Scottsdale Capital Advisors Corp. and most of the defendants to allow for arbitration before FINRA, the private corporation through which brokerage firms and stock markets self-regulate themselves. The Tampa-based judge also ordered Alpine and...

