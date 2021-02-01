Ex-Employees Ask Texas Justices To Ax Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Terra Energy Partners LLC and three employees have asked the Texas Supreme Court to let them escape a trade secrets misappropriation suit filed by the workers' former employer, Sanchez Oil & Gas Corp., under the Lone Star State's anti-SLAPP statute. In separate petitions for review filed Friday, Terra and employees Benjamin "B.J." Reynolds, Mark Mewshaw and Wes Hobbs told the state's highest court that a trial court and the First Court of Appeals wrongly applied a narrow definition of "legal action" under the Texas Citizens Participation Act when those courts held that the employees' motion to dismiss was untimely. While Sanchez...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS