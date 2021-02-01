Brazil Dam Disaster Victims Lose Bid To Revive £5B BHP Suit

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 7:06 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge blocked a request to revive a £5 billion ($6.8 million) lawsuit against mining giant BHP brought on behalf of more than 200,000 Brazilians seeking damages from a deadly dam failure in 2015. Judge Mark Turner refused permission in a written ruling Friday for the group to appeal his November ruling after he threw out their claim against BHP Group PLC as an "abuse of process," reiterating that the dispute belongs in Brazil. Judge Turner said the victims' argument that his judgment "proceeded on an incorrect factual footing is unsupported by a single example of any error of...

