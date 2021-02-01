Calif. Man Used Bitcoin To Launder $13M, Feds Claim

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Southern California man will plead guilty in March to using Bitcoin for money laundering and running an unlicensed money transmitting business, federal prosecutors in Santa Ana said on Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced a pair of criminal charges against 49-year-old Ontario, California, resident Hugo Sergio Mejia in Friday's statement, accusing him of using a suite of limited liability corporations to conceal his identity while exchanging cash for bitcoins over a period spanning more than two years. Prosecutors say that Mejia executed cash-to-bitcoins and bitcoins-to-cash transactions totaling at least $13 million on behalf of...

