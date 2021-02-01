Feds Agree To Push Back Drug Rebate Rule

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The federal government has agreed to postpone the effective date of parts of the Trump administration's so-called rebate rule, which eliminated Anti-Kickback Statute immunity for drugmaker rebates. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates on Saturday signed off on an agreement between the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to push back provisions of the rule until Jan. 1, 2023. Those provisions were supposed to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, according to court documents. The parties told the court on Friday that the postponement would best allow the Biden administration's HHS to look over the...

