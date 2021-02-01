Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Agree To Push Back Drug Rebate Rule

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The federal government has agreed to postpone the effective date of parts of the Trump administration's so-called rebate rule, which eliminated Anti-Kickback Statute immunity for drugmaker rebates.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates on Saturday signed off on an agreement between the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to push back provisions of the rule until Jan. 1, 2023. Those provisions were supposed to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, according to court documents.

The parties told the court on Friday that the postponement would best allow the Biden administration's HHS to look over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!