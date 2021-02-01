NLRB Expands Punishment For Laundry's Anti-Union Bias

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas commercial laundry must repay pro-union workers for overtime they missed while the company delayed reinstating them as required under a court order, the National Labor Relations Board ruled, also issuing a broad cease-and-desist order against the company. The order an NLRB panel issued Friday upheld an administrative law judge's findings from May that Apex Linen Service Inc. illegally discriminated against engineers Joseph Servin, Adam Arellano and Charles Walker, who were involved in a union drive at the company. The panel expanded the judge's order by requiring the company to repay all three workers for wages and benefits they...

