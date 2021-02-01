Blitz Of Biotechs Join Crowded IPO Lineup To Start February

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Eight companies specializing in biotechnology or medical technology set price ranges on Monday for initial public offerings, joining a packed lineup of at least 18 IPO candidates this week that could raise roughly $5 billion combined and tap the services of 21 law firms. The eight new entrants include COVID-19 test kit developer Lucira Health Inc.; tumor-focused drugmaker Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.; rare disease-focused Pharvaris B.V.; fibrosis disease-focused Angion Biomedica Corp; cancer-focused Sensei Therapeutics Inc.; cell therapy biotechnology firm Vor Biopharma Inc; liver disease-focused Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and cancer-focused Immunocore Holdings Ltd. The eight companies are projected to raise between $75 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS