Arcapita Invests $120M In University Student Housing

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- Bahraini alternative investment firm Arcapita said Monday it bought a student housing complex near Clemson University, marking its second purchase of such apartments and a $120 million total investment in such assets. Arcapita Group Holdings said in a statement that its acquisition of Clemson Lofts, along with a January 2020 purchase of Quarry Trail near the University of Tennessee, together gives it nearly 1,500 student housing beds. "These acquisitions mark our foray into U.S. student housing — a rental housing subsector with great potential," Arcapita managing director Brian Hebb said. "The demand for purpose-built student housing has grown over the past...

