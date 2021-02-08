High Court Could End Judicial Grand Jury Secrecy Exceptions

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) creates a general requirement of grand jury secrecy, with specific, narrow exceptions. It further states that no obligation of secrecy may be imposed on any person except in accordance with the rule. Courts have historically held, however, that their special role in supervising the grand jury confers inherent authority to create limited exceptions beyond those set forth in the rule. But in the past two years, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit have rejected that view and have held that...

