Reed Smith Adds Health Care Pro To Chicago Office

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Reed Smith announced Monday that it has hired an attorney who focuses his litigation and regulatory expertise in the health care space as a partner on the firm's managed care team in Chicago. Steven Hamilton represents health insurers and other businesses in the health care industry in all aspects of litigation, and provides regulatory and compliance advice to his government-sponsored health plan clients. He joined Reed Smith's global commercial disputes group after working at McGuireWoods LLP for nearly 13 years. Hamilton told Law360 on Monday that "the single most important factor" in his move was whether Reed Smith's large and diverse...

