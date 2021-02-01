8th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Ag Co.'s ERISA Health Plan Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld the dismissal of Central Valley Ag Cooperative's ERISA lawsuit against the entities that helped it select and run its employee health plan, ruling Monday that only one of these companies shouldered responsibilities under the federal benefits law, and it fulfilled them just fine. The three-judge panel's opinion let The Benefit Group Inc., Anasazi Medical Payment Solutions, Claims Delegate Services LLC, GMS Benefits Inc. and GMS' owners escape claims that they violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by letting Central Valley be overcharged for plan services. Anasazi; GMS Benefits and its owners, Daniel and Susan Leonard; and...

