MeToo, BLM's Rise Prompts Littler Lawyer's Jump To Wigdor

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:46 AM EST) -- Plaintiffs firm Wigdor LLP announced Friday it had picked up a shareholder from management-side powerhouse Littler Mendelson PC, bolstering its ranks with a veteran lawyer who said her switch to representing employees was inspired by the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements. Christine Hogan made the move after a decadelong stint at Littler, Wigdor said, a move she says came about because she felt drawn towards legal work that helps victims of discrimination, harassment and sexual assault after watching the growing prominence of the two social justice movements. "Over the course of the last couple of years, I was watching the...

